John Ridgeway, 55

John C. Ridgeway, of Clarkston formerly of Kalkaska; passed away unexpectedly December 26, 2019 at the age of 55.

Father of Ian Ridgeway and the late Nichole Ridgeway; son of M. Carol (late Wayne) Ridgeway; brother of Margaret (Alan Cody) Mabe, Rae Anne (Dan) DiRienzo, Martha (Wayne) Simons, Marilyn (Ramon) Villareal & Steven Ridgeway; also survived by many family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 13 at 1 p.m., at New Hope of Clarkston in the pavilion, 8643 Sashabaw Road, Clarkston.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family on his GoFundMe account at https://gf.me/u/x6sv6w.

