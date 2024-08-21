John T. McAuliffe, 82

John T. McAuliffe, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2024, in Clarkston, Michigan, at the age of 82.

Born in Detroit on December 3, 1941, John’s life was a testament to his strong spirit, entrepreneurial drive, and love for his family. A graduate of Salesian High School, John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army before pursuing higher education at Loyola University in Chicago. Returning to his roots in Detroit, he embarked on a successful career in the pipe, valve, and fittings industry, first with W. T. Andrew Co. and later as the founder of John T. McAuliffe Sales Company, a venture he led with distinction for 44 years. John’s charm and quick wit endeared him to all who knew him. An avid sports enthusiast, he found joy on the golf course and tennis court. He cherished time spent with his family and friends, creating lasting memories through travels across the United States and Europe. John leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Kim McAuliffe; his five children, Molly, Christy, Erin, Michael, and Joseph (Giulia Patregnani) McAuliffe; and his cherished grandchildren, Sean, Luke, and Ronan McAuliffe. He will be deeply missed by his siblings, Anne (the late Reno) Nave, Kate (Dick Doherty) McAuliffe, Patricia (Dick Robertson) McAuliffe, Maureen (Dan Hunter) McAuliffe, and Tom (Maureen) McAuliffe. John was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick (Patrice) McAuliffe, and his parents, Jack and Annie McAuliffe. He also leaves behind a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews who will forever remember his warmth and fun nature.

Family and friends are invited to gather and celebrate John’s life at a Memorial Visitation and Service on Sept. 23 at St. Daniel’s Catholic Church, 7010 Valley Park Dr., Clarkston, MI. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Open Door Outreach Center, Inc. 7170 Cooley Lake Rd., Waterford, Mi 48327. Open Door is a 501©(3) exempt nonprofit organization. EIN 38-2405595 https://opendooroutreachcenter.org/donate.

Please consider signing John’s online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.