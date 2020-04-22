‘Journalism lifer,’ family man Mackinder takes over as Clarkston News editor

Once The Clarkston News gets back to its normal business operations – hopefully sometime next month – there will be a major change at the office, located at 5 S. Main St.

Matt Mackinder, current staff writer at the paper since Feb. 2019, has been named the new editor, taking over for longtime editor Phil Custodio, who has relocated to Alabama to be closer to his parents and brother.

“Phil certainly put his mark on the paper, and he will definitely be missed,” said Jim Sherman, Jr., owner and publisher of Sherman Publications, Inc., the parent company of The Clarkston News. “That being said, we will be moving forward here once we get the ‘all-clear’ from our governor and I believe Matt has the ability to get us back on track and in front of the community.”

“It was tough to see Phil go, but we understand and wish him well,” added Sherman Publications assistant publisher Don Rush. “It will be challenging to move ahead, but Matt is the right person for the job.”

Mackinder, 41, has covered Clarkston Community Schools, Independence Township, human interest features, public safety and has written the occasional sports feature for the paper and has had numerous photographs published in his 13 months working for the paper.

A native of Ferndale and current resident of Genesee County, where he lives with his wife of 15 years, Stephanie, sons, Ethan, 14, Wyatt, 12, and daughter, Madelyn, 9, along with three cats, Molly, Teddy and Luna, and dogs, Max and Georgie, Mackinder has been in the industry since 1997, serving in roles varying from reporter, feature writer, columnist, editor and publisher, in addition to working in public relations and marketing.

“I guess I’m what you would call a journalism lifer,” Mackinder said. “I truly love what I do, and to be able to get this opportunity with The Clarkston News is something I am very passionate about and very thankful. I look forward to getting back into the community, seeing and meeting with all the fine folks I have met over the past year, and reporting on the goings-on in Clarkston once it is deemed safe to do so.

“I want to thank Jim, Don and Phil for all they have done, and look forward to getting back into the swing of things at the office with our talented staff, which includes (longtime sports reporter) Wendi Reardon Price, (office manager) Kristen Blaney, (assistant office manager) Keri Williams, (ad rep) Cindy Burroughs, and (The Big Deal salesperson) Peg Hill. I am confident the transition will be seamless.”

Mackinder can be reached at ClarkstonNews@gmail.com and, once the office reopens, at (248) 625-3370.

— Clarkston News Staff Report