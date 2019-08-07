Joy PARILLO

PARILLO, Joy; of Clarkston; August 4, 2019; age 76; loving mother of Tony (Stacy) Parillo, Mark (Katie) Parillo & Mike (Tammy) Parillo; proud Nana of Sam, Noah, Jack, Ben, Jake, Drew, Gillian, Jack & Joey; devoted identical twin sister of Joanne (Tom) Hall; sister of Chuck (Peg) Traband & Fred Traband; beloved aunt of Carolyn, Dave, Andy, Steve, Joe, Katie, Margie & Bryan. Joy was very proud of her nursing background. She loved spending time in downtown Clarkston, traveling, the beach and shopping… especially for shoes. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Saturday 1:30pm – 4:00pm followed by a funeral service at 4:00pm. Private interment Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lourdes Senior Community Home. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com