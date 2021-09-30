Juanita Bennett, 96

Juanita Bennett, of Clarkston, passed away on September 29, 2021 at the age of 96.

Mother of Susan Bennett (Brian Moore), George (Lynn Tower) Bennett, and Elizabeth (Kerry) Raymond, grandmother of Jill, Kristen (David), the late Jeffrey, Kimberly (Justin), and Jennifer, great-grandmother of Milo, Max, Kaylie, Bennett, Emma, Ashlynn, Fallon, Abbey, and Shiloh, sister-in-law to Barbara Rablee and Margaret Jones.

Preceded in death by Clarence Rablee and Ed Jones.

Loved by her parents, the late George and Effie Rablee as well as Irene Jones Rablee

Juanita retired from Montgomery Ward.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 9 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral service is Saturday, October 9 at noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Independence Township Senior Center.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.