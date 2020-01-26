Judith A. JORDAN

JORDAN, Judith A.; of Oxford; January 24, 2020; age 76; preceded in death by her husband Buck; mother of Mark Jordan, Russ (late Nancy) Mansfield, Mike (Amy) Mansfield, Karen (Hugh) Lambert & Jason (Melanie) Mansfield; preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Esther Black; also survived by 11 grandchildren; sister of Paulette (late Terry) Heard, the late Bonnie Lancaster & late Denise (Clay) Wilson. Judy loved being around her children & grandchildren; they were the light of her life. She was a member at Marimont Community Church and enjoyed creating dried flower wreaths and crafts. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Monday 5 -7pm. Funeral Service Tuesday 12:30pm at the funeral home. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com