Judith Diane HARBOUR

HARBOUR, Judith Diane; of Auburn Hills formerly of Waterford; passed away November 27, 2019; age 78; wife of William Krieger; mother of Daniel (Michele) Davis, the late Jared (Denise) Davis and Robert Davis; Granny of Christopher, Daniel, Stevie and Nicole; great granny of Christopher & Roman; sister of Carol (late Jim) Studley and Kathy Harbour. Judy loved animals, especially horses. She was a certified dog trainer and enjoyed crafting and photography. Celebration of Life Memorial Service Saturday, December 7th at 4:00pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit at 3:00pm. Memorials may be made to K9 Stray Rescue League, 2120 Metamora Road, Oxford, MI 48371. Please leave a condolence or memory on Judy’s online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com