Judy Lorenz, 80

Judy Ellen Lorenz, of Clarkston, passed away on November 24, 2022 at the age of 80.

Judy was born in Pontiac on August 23, 1942, to the late Robert and Beatrice (Mobey) Burt.

Beloved wife of the late Jeffrey Wayne Lorenz of 54 years.

Cherished mother of Greg (Kimberly) Lorenz and Kimberly S. (Barry) Hunt, dear grandma of Alyssa (Kevin) Moore, Christopher (Amy) Hunt, Jacob (Reba) Lorenz, and Kegan Lorenz, and proud great-grandmother of Anabelle Moore, Amaya Moore, Alaina Moore, Kenna Hunt, Langston Lorenz, and Emelia Lorenz.

Judy graduated from Waterford Township High School in 1960. She and Jeffrey were high school sweethearts and they married February 11, 1961.

Following high school, Judy attended Pontiac Business Institute and worked in the Comp Department at GM before becoming a full-time stay-at-home mother.

Judy will be remembered as an amazing mother and grandmother. She was affectionately called “Ju-Ju” by her extended grandchildren, the ones she spent many years caring for, free of charge, because her soul loved children. Bella will always hold a special place in her heart.

In her spare time, Judy loved to read, complete puzzles, play bunko, and read romance novels. Judy and Jeffrey enjoyed playing cards, volleyball, camping and casinos.

Judy was active in her children’s lives. She coached her daughter in softball, and she was a Girl Scout leader.

She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and community.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 2 at 11 a.m. at Coats Funeral Home, Waterford, with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Interment at Ottawa Park Cemetery.

For those who would like to donate in Judy’s name, visit the St. Jude’s Foundation website at stjude.org.