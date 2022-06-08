July 4 parade a go

After not having a Fourth of July parade since 2019, the event is returning to Main Street this year.

The 2022 parade is being organized by the Clarkston Area Optimist Club, Mt. Zion Church, St. Daniel Knights of Columbus, Independence Township, and the City of the Village of Clarkston.

Awards will be presented for best business, community, and youth floats. A kids’ patriotic bike parade will also take place.

To participate in the parade, visit ClarkstonParade.org. The deadline to enter is June 22.

In addition, Independence Fest is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on July 2, with the fireworks show planned for 10 p.m. that evening.

PHOTO: The Clarkston Alumni Band belts out a patriotic tune during the 2019 July 4 parade, the last time the event was held. File photo: Matt Mackinder