June concerts canceled

In the midst of the current unknowns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the June schedule for Concerts in the Park has been canceled.

The July dates – July 10, July 17, and July 24 – currently remain “as is.”

“Public safety is our top priority, yet we also understand our leadership role in the community to bring businesses and residents together, especially during times when we most need each other,” said Shaun Hayes, executive director of the Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce. “Thank you for your patience, support of local business and work as a community to mitigate the virus.”