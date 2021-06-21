June office hours for Schroeder

State Rep. Andrea Schroeder invites people in the community to participate in her upcoming office hours.

Schroeder will be available on Monday, June 28, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the pavilion at Clintonwood Park, located at 6000 Clarkston Road.

“Office hours are always a productive time to meet with constituents and hear their concerns,” said Schroeder. “I am glad we are able to continue meeting in-person after months of meeting virtually. I hope anyone who has questions or thoughts to share joins us on June 28.”

Schroeder represents Michigan’s 43rd House District, which includes Clarkston, Waterford, Independence Township, and Lake Angelus.

For any questions, call 517-373-0615 or email AndreaSchroeder@house.mi.gov.