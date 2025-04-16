Justin Tappero, 50

Justin Tappero passed away on April 6, 2025 at the age of 50; Beloved son of Andrea Mitra and the late Jeffrey Tappero; beloved brother of Jevin and Romy Tappero; beloved brother of Robi(Renee) and Neil(Brandi) Mitra; preceded in death by his beloved stepfather, Khokan Mitra; beloved uncle of Isabel, Amelia and Hugo Nickoloff; Matilda, Charlie and Tom Mitra; Stella and Liam Mitra; beloved best friend of Tom Duty, Tim O’Neill and James Brown.

Justin had a calming presence with underlying strength that was unmatched. He lived a life defined by adventure, integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. Justin grew up in Clarkston Michigan where you could find him dominating in athletics on every field and court he competed on. With a deep appreciation for the outdoors, Justin found solace on the river casting a fly, camaraderie on the golf course, the rush of powder under his skis in the mountains, and the thrill of the hunt in Onaway Michigan. Saturdays in the fall were spent at the Big House cheering on his beloved Michigan Wolverines.

A visionary at heart, Justin built his career as a dedicated entrepreneur after attending Central Michigan University. As of late, he founded and nurtured What The Fry in Port Huron. He carried on his legacy of innovation, hard work, mentorship and of course, delicious food. His business acumen was matched only by his generosity; always ready to lend a hand, share advice and support family and friends.

Justin’s dedication to his family as a son, brother and uncle was his number one priority. Justin, always with a smile on his face, will be remembered for his kind heart, his adventurous spirit and his infectious laugh.

A Visitation will take place on Saturday, April 19 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. A Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m. with Memory Sharing to follow. Please consider leaving a memory, story or condolence on Justin’s online guestbook at www.wintufuneralhome.com.