Juventino Prieto, 84

Juventino R. Prieto, of Clarkston, formerly of Corpus Christi, Tex., passed away March 26, 2021 at the age of 84.

Husband of Margarita for 65 years, father of Delia (Juan Carlos) Orozco, Hilda (Nicolas) Rendon, Lucia (Michael) Nye and David (Annette) Prieto. Also survived by nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Brother of Sylvia Prieto.

Preceded in death by his parents Juan and Francisca Prieto.

Juventino retired from General Motors and coached boxing. He enjoyed reading, especially the Bible. He loved to sing, play the guitar and was an entertaining storyteller.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Tuesday, March 30 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. with 25 people at a time, rotating, masks required.

Funeral service Wednesday, March 31 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Graveside service to follow at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford.

Memorials may be made to First Spanish American Baptist Church, Pontiac for Huastecas Missions.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.