Karen Braun, 76

Karen Ann Braun, of Clarkston, passed away December 11, 2020 at 76 years of age.

She was born on August 11, 1944 in Detroit to parents Anthony V. Szukaitis and Martha Szukaitis (nee Jozefowicz).

Beloved wife of Thomas Braun for 55 wonderful years, cherished mother of Thomas Ashley Braun and Stacy Leigh (Don) Berninger, proud grandmother of Eva Berninger, River Berninger and Ashley Braun, dearest sister of Susan (Craig) Findley.

After high school, Karen met the love of her life Thomas in Ann Arbor when she was a student nurse and he was an orderly. They married soon after in 1965. She was a hard worker and graduated from the University of Detroit Mercy as a registered nurse. She proudly worked at the Family Practice Center of Livonia and eventually retired from Henry Ford Hospital in Waterford as a triage nurse.

Her skills in the kitchen were unmatched. Her family will miss her tomato soup, potato pancakes, and stuffed cabbage.

Her grandchildren sparked her life, and they meant the world to her. She was the most thoughtful and kindest person. She was fierce, stubborn, and incredibly organized beyond belief. She also had a husband that loved her fiercely and stood by her until the day she left us.

She adored animals had fish, lots of dogs, and their cat Eleanor who later became Eddie when they realized she was a he.

Karen’s fun personality will be missed by her family, friends and community.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Coats Funeral Home, Waterford.

Family requests donations to be made in her name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital via 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105, Shriners Hospital for Children via 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607 and/or the Michigan Humane Society via 30300 Telegraph Road Suite 220 Bingham Farms, MI 48025-4507.