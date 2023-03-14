Karen O’Connor, 85

Karen Ruth (Kerns) O’Connor, of Lake Orion, formerly of Waterford, passed away peacefully March 11, 2023 at the age of 85.

She was married for 54 years to William O’Connor, who preceded her in death in 2018.

After graduating from Central Michigan University, Karen received her Master of Library Science degree from Wayne State University. Karen nurtured her love for books by dedicating most of her career as the outreach librarian for the Waterford Township Library until her retirement in 2003.

Quiet and thoughtful, Karen loved reading, gardening, traveling, and playing cards. She enjoyed socializing with friends from her bridge club and was an active member of the American Association of University Women.

Karen is survived by her three children, Nancy (Mark) Farrugia, Jeffrey (Kristi) O’Connor, and John (Belinda) O’Connor, grandchildren Brent, Courtney, Justin, Bradley, Kyle, and Evan, her sister Nancy Anderson and brother Fred (Susan) Kerns, as well as many of her nieces and nephews.

Karen will be missed dearly and will always be in our hearts.

Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, March 17, at 11 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 2700 Waldon Road, Lake Orion. Family will receive friends Thursday, 4-8 p.m. at Coats Funeral Home, Waterford. Innichement will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to Christ the Redeemer Church, Lake Orion, MI.

