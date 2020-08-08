Karl-Heinz Weber

Karl-Heinz R. Weber, longtime Clarkston resident, died peacefully at his home, August 7, 2020.

Karl is the beloved husband of Helga, loving father of Heike (Kevin) Leason of California, Karen (Michael) Durisin of Midland and Ingrid (Joseph) Pelerin of Clarkston, cherished grandfather of Laura (Tony) Van Buskirk of Midland, Megan (Mark) Albery of London, England, Alex Leason of California, Michelle (Matthew) Leister of California, Brian (Jenn Schofting) Pelerin of Metamora, Adam Pelerin of Royal Oak and Emily (Biming) Wu of New York. Karl is also survived by his great-granddaughter, Alice and his brother, Rudy (Martha) Weber of Kalamazoo.

Moving to the United States with Helga in 1953, Karl enjoyed woodworking, the outdoors and was known for playing his accordion at parties and gatherings.

Mostly, he loved being with his family.

A memorial service in Karl’s honor will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 15 at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. The Weber family will greet guests from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be directed to the Clarkston Library or the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org

