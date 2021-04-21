Karl Schneider, 90

Karl F. Schneider, of Clarkston, went to be with the Lord on April 20, 2021 at the age of 90.

Beloved husband of Donna. Loving father of Karl (Kerry) Schneider Jr., Rev. Robert (Barbara) Schneider, Jonathon (Judith) Schneider, Martha (Alan) Berkebile, Stephen (Bernice) Schneider, Mark (Kris) Schneider, David Schneider and Jeffrey (Mara) Schneider. Stepfather of Kirk (DeAnna) Walsh and Patrick Walsh. Proud grandpa of 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his first wife Nancy, his parents Karl and Julia Schneider and his brothers Erwin and Robert Schneider.

Karl retired from Borg Warner in 1997.

He was a longtime member of St. Trinity Lutheran Church.

He enjoyed spending time at the Independence Township Senior Center especially playing cards and bingo.

Friends may visit Sunday, April 25, from 3-7 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, April 26 at the funeral home. Interment at Glen Eden Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.

