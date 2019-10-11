Kathleen (Centilli) Cook, formerly of Clarkston, passed away October 6 at age 66 after a courageous two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Kathleen was the loving wife of Dr. Douglas Cook, Sr., of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; dear mother of Dr. Elizabeth Cook-Stunz (Seattle, Washington), Catherine Cook (Boston, Massachusetts), Douglas Cook, Jr. (Tuscaloosa, Alabama), and Grace Cook (Boston, Massachusetts); and beloved sister of Clarkston residents Dr. Barbara (Centilli) Laboissonniere, Kristine (Centilli) Jacques, Sharon Centilli, and White Lake resident Diane Centilli. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Kathleen was a graduate of the University of Michigan and most recently resided in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She will always be remembered by her family as a devoted wife and mother and loving sister—as well as for her kindness, compassion, strong faith, and artistic talent.

Memorial Services will be held in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, with interment in Birmingham, Alabama.