Kathleen Travelbee, 77

Kathleen Marie Travelbee, of Clarkston, formerly of Hazel Park and Royal Oak, passed away on May 24, 2023 at the age of 77.

Preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Gordon.

Mother of Patty (Mike) Walters, Robert (Kelly) Travelbee, Susie (Dave) Fryxell, and Kaitlin (RJ) Donaldson, grandma of Kristen, Hannah, Hailey, Paige, Emily, Kylie, Kendall, and Kaylana, great-grandma of Ariyana and Braelynn, and sister of the late Lawrence (Leona) Cremen, late David (Roberta) Cremen, and late Richard “Dick” (Sandy) Cremen.

Preceded in death by her parents Olive and Lawrence Cremen.

Kathleen “Kate” embraced technology and was always the first one in line to buy the latest gadget. She enjoyed playing games on her many iPads, as well as cross stitching and playing bingo. She was proud of her Irish heritage.

Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on May 30 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Procession to All Saints Cemetery, Waterford for graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to gofund.me/5fcda32e to be given to the Independence Township Fire Department in appreciation of their excellent care of Kathleen over the years.

