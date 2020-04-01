Keeping informed

As parents look for ways to keep their kids learning during the weeks-long school closing due to the COVID-19 emergency, one to keep in mind is your community newspaper, as demonstrated by Kate, Lily, and Dorian Rainey. “I wanted to document my kids with a current Clarkston newspaper so that I had a way of remembering them at this age and during this time,” said their mom, Jessica Rainey, who provided the photo.
