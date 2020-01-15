Kenneth E. GILL

1945-2019

GILL, Kenneth E. of Clarkston, December 15, 2019: age 74; husband of Carolyn (Carol) for 53 years; father of Jennifer (Bryan) Hambell and Jeremy (Betsy) Gill: dear brother of Keith Gill and the late Beverly (Paul) Storrs: loving grandfather of Julia Hambell and Benjamin Hambell: uncle of Kimberly (Jim) Smith and Todd (Kathryn) Storrs: preceded in death by his parents Albert Levi Gill and Margaret Elizabeth Gill. Ken was retired from General Motors after more than 30 years. He was also a veteran of the US Army. He enjoyed golf and interacting with people. He will rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.