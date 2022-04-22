Kenneth Laurence, 44

Kenneth James Laurence, Jr., of Clarkston, formerly of Rochester Hills, passed away suddenly on April 21, 2022 at the age of 44.

Husband/best friend of Emily Bitzer Laurence, loving and doting father of Charlotte “Charly” and Michael “Mikey,” son of Kenneth Jr. (late Beverly) Laurence, brother of Jamie (James) Shortenhaus, uncle of Ella and Abigail, son-in-law of Jim (Kathy) Bitzer and Christina (Tom) Hamill, and brother-in-law of Elizabeth (Chris) Mills.

Kenny graduated from Rochester High School in 1996 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University. He was employed at Czarnowski as a senior account director. Kenny was an avid golfer and enjoyed being a member at Oakhurst Country Club. He was a sports fanatic, especially a loyal Detroit fan.

He had the ability to make those around him feel special with his genuine and friendly personality. He will be remembered as smart, witty, reliable, stylish and extremely organized. His vibrant presence and ability to give amazing advice will be sorely missed.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Saturday, April 23 from 4-6 p.m. and Sunday, April 24 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Private family funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.