Kenneth Rogers, 81

Kenneth Rogers, of Clarkston, passed away on February 16, 2021 at the age of 81.

He was born on May 26, 1939 in Detroit to parents Florence Perna and Joseph Cholac who later divorced and upon Florence’s remarriage to Carl Rogers, Ken was adopted and became a Rogers.

Ken was raised in Pontiac and Bloomfield Hills. He attended St. Michael’s School and graduated in 1957. He later attended Central Michigan University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1996 after a delay of 39 years. To graduate after so many years was an achievement he was most proud of. He obtained an Honorary Masters Degree from CMU and addressed two graduating classes from Central Michigan University. He and his wife Jane established a scholarship endowment fund at CMU for single mothers.

Ken held many positions in his life. He worked in the steel mill at Youngstown Sheet and Tube in Indiana, and at 21 years of age, Ken was the youngest manager of a large bowling establishment in Michigan.

He was employed as a Yellow Pages salesman for 10 years and was part-owner of Evans and Associates Realtors for 20 years and a principal in several real estate related corporations.

He was a director of the L. Brooks Patterson administration for Oakland County for 19 years and under Brooks Patterson’s direction, founded Automation Alley and built the organization to its representation of over 1,000 technology businesses in the region. Ken retired in 2016 at age 76.

Ken is survived by members of the Rogers family that include his wife Jane of 54 years, children Lisa Penfold, John Rogers, Laura Rogers, and Dan Rogers, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and sister Pam. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, both fathers and his two brothers, Craig and Brian.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 5481 Dixie Highway, Waterford, and will be streamed live on Our Lady of the Lakes Church Facebook page. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to mass, beginning at 9 a.m.. Father Scott Thibodeau celebrating. Interment at All Saints Cemetery. COVID safety guidelines will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Kenneth and Jane Rogers Central Michigan University Scholarship Endowment Fund of Single Mothers in honor of Ken (giving.cmich.edu/rogers).

Arrangements entrusted to Coats Funeral Home, Clarkston.