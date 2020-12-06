Kenneth Winship, 80

Kenneth H. Winship, of Clarkston, passed away at home peacefully on December 4, 2020 at the age of 80.

Husband of Gail for 58 years, father of Kevin (Jennifer) Winship and Kym (Dick) Ogans-Ayers, grandfather of Kassandra Ogans (Chuck), Charles Ogans (Sam), Karrissa Ogans (Jeff), Jordyn (Alex) Johnson, Alyx (Brian) Roy, Cameron (Demi) Winship, and Jack Villeneuve, brother of Susan (William) Schmidt, brother-in-law of Terry Lopucki, Perry (Carol) Lopucki and the late Gary Lopucki.

Also survived by daughter-in-law Jane Winship.

Preceded in death by his parents Howard and Helen Winship.

Ken was loved by his many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Ken founded Winship Studios in 1968.

He enjoyed making all kids smile at Christmastime being Santa Claus in Clarkston for over 30 years.

He was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed fishing and boating on the Great Lakes, riding his Harley with Gail, swimming, waterskiing and snowmobiling. He enjoyed vacationing in Aruba and traveling abroad.

Ken was the president of the Clarkston Rotary, was awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship Award. He was a past volunteer firefighter for Independence Township.

Due to the national pandemic, services will be delayed until all can gather safely.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia or Hospice.

