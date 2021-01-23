Kevin Stone, 43

Kevin David Stone, of Clarkston, passed away at home on January 21, 2021 at the age of 43 in the arms of his wife, with his family by his side.

He was born in Dearborn on September 20, 1977, to Gary and Karen Stone. He married the love of his life, Alexa Hollweg on June 24, 2006.

Kevin is survived by his beloved wife, Alexa and their children, Isabel (10) and William (8), his parents Gary and Karen Stone, siblings Greg and Brian Stone and Shannon (Shaun) Himmelspach. He is also survived by Alexa’s parents, Dr. Kurt and Lynne Hollweg, sister-in-law Elena (Charlie) Wollborg, nieces and nephews Summer, Kylie, Hudson, Colton, Ella, Lanagan and Cooper, as well as many aunts, uncles, and dear friends.

Kevin is predeceased in death by his grandparents, Ruby and Lawrence Stone and Delores and Michael Jacobs.

Kevin was a 1995 graduate of Edsel Ford High School in Dearborn. He was captain of the football and track teams there. He earned an athletic and academic scholarship to Northwood University, where he played defensive back on the football team and was a sprinter and high jumper on their track team. He received the coveted Jack B. Finn Award, which is given to one person each year who excels in both academics and football. Kevin earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at Northwood University in 1999, and a Master’s in Education at Wayne State University in 2003.

He was a Business Education teacher at Lake Orion High School, where he met and fell in love with fellow teacher, Alexa Hollweg. Together they were overjoyed to complete their family with Isabel and William. Kevin’s teaching went beyond the classroom, as he proudly coached football, basketball, and track. He had a fierce passion for his job and made a positive impact on thousands of students throughout his career.

Kevin had a very adventurous side where he loved to travel. A few of his favorites included backpacking throughout Europe and exploring the Hawaiian Islands on his honeymoon with Alexa.

He was an avid sports fan and loved to watch the Detroit Pistons in their glory days. Kevin also loved to watch the Detroit Lions, but much to his dismay they had a much better record whenever he played as them in Madden than they did in real life.

He enjoyed a great game of poker and when he wasn’t playing, he would begrudgingly join Alexa for long walks with Izzy and Will in the double stroller, but truth be told, he probably would’ve rather been splashing around in their pool, sipping cocktails with family and friends.

To others, Kevin was known for his amazing sense of humor, loyalty, intellect, strong will, handsome looks and gorgeous smile. Kevin has bravely fought serious illnesses since college. Ultimately, these illnesses resulted in his death. Everyone who knew Kevin admired his ferocious tenacity in fighting these myriad of diseases with determination, a positive attitude, and with the constant support of his wife, Alexa.

Two of Kevin’s favorite quotes that motivated him during many difficult times:

• “Life is 10% what happens to you, and 90% how you respond.” – Charles R. Swindoll

• “Death smiles at us all. All a man can do is smile back.” Maximus, from the movie “Gladiator”

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Isabel and William’s 529 college fund at the any of the following:

• GoFundMe, Relief for Kevin Stone: gf.me/u/yigpgf

• Venmo Phone App: @Alexa-Stone-7

• Checks (made payable to Alexa Stone) sent to Lake Orion High School, 495 E. Scripps Rd., Lake Orion, MI 48360, Attention: Isabel and William Stone College Fund

Cremation has taken place. Immediate family will have a private internment service and a celebration of Kevin’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.