Kids get hands on STEM experience at Camp Invention

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

CLARKSTON — Kids had their snow plow creations ready to go as the snow fell on the floor in front of them. The snow, cotton balls, were quickly cleaned up by the fourth graders.

It was just one of the many activities over 100 kids in Kindergarten through sixth grade at Camp Invention last week.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Clarkston Camp Invention Director Veronica Roach. “There are a lot of familiar faces. I was an instructor last year and a lot of the kids came back this year. It’s one of my favorite parts – seeing kids come back because they enjoyed it so much.”

Every year Camp Invention, a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, invites children to use their creativity to solve problems and hands-on activities while using STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics.) The Camp takes place at the Community Education Building.

This summer the campers enjoyed learning and creating in Illusion Workshop, In Control, Claw Arcade and Penguin Launch.

The campers learned about the magic behind illusions and how to create their own in Illusion Workshop.

“This workshop is focused on special effects – illusions,” said Jason Wayne, one of the instructors, adding on Monday the children learned about electrical engineering and things used at Disney including at the theme parks.

The next day the campers learned about illusions with mirrors then used lights, dinosaurs and stages to create a ghostly image with the actual characters behind it.

“Today was animation,” Wayne said on Wednesday. “They are creating their cartoons with their spin-o-scope. Tomorrow will be puppeteering where to create their puppet.”

Campers finished the week learning about sound effects on Friday and being able to create various sounds by just using household materials.

“The big word we use around here is being curious,” Wayne said. “Don’t just do it how we do it like the example we used for animation was a leaf falling from a tree, but create your own. I had kids with rockets taking off, a baseball coming at your face, a person disappearing and a donut being eaten. It’s great when they say ‘oh, wow, look what I have done.’”

Children became travelers during In Control.

“They are going on the ultimate road trip,” said Alina Nitchenko, one of the instructors. “They are learning Morse code and how to invent things with prototypes, AI, all of those things. They also made a control panel for the car they chose to get to their destination they chose at the beginning of camp.”

Nitchenko added ideas the campers came up with were interesting.

“Some of the things they come up with I can’t even think of,” she said. “They are really smart. They have fun and that’s the best part.”

In the Penguin Launch, the campers learned about penguins including what they need to live, the environment they live in and the ice and snow in Antarctica.

The campers created a claw machine in Claw Arcade while learning about the machines and making the claw. They created a theme for their arcade and made prizes which could be picked up by the claw.

For more information, please visit www.invent.org/programs/camp-invention.