Kittle: ‘So glad we were able to keep the band together’

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

This past Monday, the Independence Township Board of Trustees was sworn in by the Honorable Kelley Kostin in a ceremony held at Independence Township Hall.

Trustees Jose Aliaga, Paul Brown, Ron Ritchie, and Terri Nallamothu, Clerk Cari Neubeck, Treasurer Rachel Loughrin, and Supervisor Pat Kittle all ran unopposed in the recent Nov. 3 election.

“I’m so glad we were able to keep the band together,” Kittle said at the swearing-in. “I’ve talked to other supervisors and they have complaints about their boards and the insanity that goes on that you hear about. Working with a group of professionals like this, granted, we have our differences, but we try to work those out behind closed doors before the meeting so that we can put our best foot forward to let the residents know that No. 1, we care, and we understand that this is not our money; it’s taxpayer dollars, and No. 2, what can we do that is in the best interest of the community?

“I tell you what, though. I’m just pleased as punch that we were able to stay together.”