Kory Gene Michael Kovach, 22

Kory Gene Michael Kovach; of Davisburg; born August 29, 2002 in Pontiac; passed away suddenly on May 22, 2025 at the age of 22;

Beloved son of Shelly and Eddie; Grandson of Jane and Gary Gene Roberts and the late Elaine & the late Herb Foerster; Nephew of Michael (Emily) Roberts, Sue (Gary) Polonis and Cathy (Greg) Maxwell; Cousin of Lorren Roberts, Lukas Roberts, Kaitlyn (Zac) Polonis, Allison (Jeff) Valley, Jacob Maxwell and Josh Maxwell.

Also survived by many other family members and friends.

Kory loved the family dogs, Mick and Snoop. He graduated from Clarkston High School in 2021 and was working at General Motors Parts Division at the Flint Truck plant. He enjoyed fishing, riding in the side-by-side ATV, target practice, attending sporting events with his dad and friends, listening to music, cooking and hanging out in the woods with his friends.

We find comfort in knowing that Kory was greeted in heaven by his grandparents: Elaine and Herb Foerster, his great uncle Jack Roberts, his great aunt Ginger Swoffer and his dogs: Meia, Bentley and Charlie.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday, May 27 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Funeral Service Wednesday, May 28 at 1 p.m. at Calvary Church, 1361 Giddings Road, Pontiac, MI 48340 with visiting at the church starting at 12 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Canine Companions Rescue Center, Calvary Church or a family gofundme for Kory’s legacy.

