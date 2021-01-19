Kraig Kather, 64

Kraig R. Kather, of Springfield Township, died January 9, 2021 at the age of 64.

He was born June 21, 1956 in Sharon, Pa., to the late Donald Wayne and Audrey Elaine (nee Blank) Kather.

He is survived by his significant other, Lois Peterson, one brother, Scott (Marla) Kather, nieces and nephews, Ryan Kather, Esther Kather, Rebecca Nam and Timothy Bruce.

Preceded in death by two brothers, Todd Kather and Brad Kather.

Kraig owned and operated D & D Production, Inc., and part-owner of D.E. Rogers & Associates in Waterford.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home, Ortonville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Animal Rescue League.

