Kurt Haney, 82

Kurt L. Haney, of Clarkston, went to be with his Lord on December 18, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family at the age of 82.

Beloved husband of Sue for over 63 years. Loving father of Cindy (Dave) Johnson, Rhonda (John) Myers, Karen Russell, Alysia (Curt) Tyson, Barbara Haney, and Kurstin (Bill) Shalawylo. Proud Papa of Cameron, Meredith (Robert), Graham, Matthew, Hunter, Kurt, Sandra, Weston, Veronica, Stephen, Christopher, Teresa, Abigail, Izabel, Hammer, Quentin, Eleanor, and Zeke. Cherished brother of Pamela Haney.

Preceded in death by his daughter Colleen, brother Allen Haney, and his parents LeRoy “Leslie” (Elizabeth “Bette” Ina) Haney.

Kurt was incredibly proud to be a follower of Jesus. He shared this passion with his family, friends, and any soul he would encounter across the world: Ecuador, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Oakdale, Kenya, Tanzania and right here in Clarkston.

He took great pride in his beautiful family and was active in all of their lives. Kurt was known for his dedication to the Waypoint Church Community and was honored to share his gifts with them.

Friends may visit Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. A private service with his immediate family will be held the following day. A livestream of the service will be available to all on Kurt’s online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Waypoint Church.

