Kurt McLain, 74

Kurt Douglas McLain, of Clarkston, formerly of St. Clair Shores, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2022 with his family by his side at the age of 74.

Husband of Sharon “Shari” for 25 years, father of Doug McLain and Dan (Christina) McLain, loving grandpa of Luke and Mia, stepfather of David Funtsch, brother-in-law of Suzanne Boadway, Frank Hoy, and Duwaine Hoy; special uncle of Cassie Dahl, Teresa, and Brittany Boadway. Also survived by many other extended family members and friends. He will be missed by his dog Dolly.

Kurt graduated from Lakeview High School and served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Vietnam war. He retired from General Motors as a software engineer. He earned 51 patents from his many cost savings/safety/emissions inventions, including the auto application for the Amber Alert/Onstar.

After retirement, Kurt subcontracted with other automotive companies.

He enjoyed playing various instruments in many bands over the years, including jazz band in high school. He recently enjoyed singing Karaoke in Michigan, Tennessee and Florida and was widely known as “Kurtdog.”

Kurt volunteered for Leader Dogs for the Blind and loved to travel to tropical destinations. He made many friends, even internationally, while on his HAM radio.

