Kyle Seaman, 27

Kyle Seaman, of Clarkston, passed away on December 19, 2021 at the age of 27.

He is preceded in death by his father Gregory Seaman and survived by his mother Sally, sister Amy Seaman (Shawn Caputo), brothers Ryan Seaman (Laura) and David Seaman and birth mother Cathleen Bullard.

A skilled mechanic, Kyle loved working on cars in his spare time and frequently was found with grease on his jeans. A self-taught horticulturist, he enjoyed gardening his extra special plants, disc-golfing with friends, energy drinks, and a good “high-five.”

Animals can see the truth of a person and Kyle never met an animal that didn’t adore him. A natural born dog whisperer, it was the best day ever anytime “Uncle Kyle” was coming to visit his “nieces” Maggie, Lila, and Cleo or his mother’s dog Holly. Kyle was also eager to help provide care and cuddles to foster animals and helped TNR feral cats.

In one thoughtful moment, one that he probably never thought would be acted on, Kyle registered as an organ donor. It makes his family extraordinarily proud that he provided others with the gift of life this holiday season.

Kyle hated being the center of attention and would have despised having a funeral. Instead, to honor Kyle, please consider donating to an animal rescue of your choice (suggestions include New Day for Strays, Michigan Humane Society, or Lucky Day Animal Rescue) or a donation to Common Ground of Pontiac.