L. Brooks Patterson passes away

Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson died at 5:30 a.m., Aug. 3, at his Independence Township home surrounded by family and friends after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

“It is with deep sadness that I report the passing of our friend and county executive, L. Brooks Patterson,” Chief Deputy County Executive Gerald D. Poisson said. “He was a once-in-a-generation leader whose vision inspired all of us to be part of the best county government in America.”

Poisson will take the oath of office to serve as county executive until either the Oakland County Board of Commissioners appoints a successor within 30 days or a special election is held as provided by law.

Mary Warner, Patterson’s daughter, released the following statement on behalf of the family:

“Our dad was a courageous fighter all his life and he fought right up until the end,” Warner said. “Our family is grieving over the unimaginable loss of our father, grandfather, hero, and friend. Many will remember him for his impact on Michigan and generosity toward Oakland County. We’ll remember him for his love and generosity toward his family and friends.”

Patterson was over halfway through an unprecedented seventh term of distinguished service as Oakland County executive. Since taking office on Jan. 1, 1993, he transformed Oakland County with his 21st Century vision and no-nonsense leadership. His mission was to make Oakland County one of the best places to live, work, play and raise a family. In addition, he served with distinction as Oakland County prosecutor from Jan. 1, 1973 – Dec. 31, 1988.

Public Viewing will be on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 1-7 p.m., at the Conference Center of the L. Brooks Patterson Building, 2100 Pontiac Lake Road, on the northwest corner of Telegraph and Pontiac Lake roads in Waterford

Members of the public are welcome to pay their respects to County Executive Patterson. Visitors may park in the lot at the Patterson Building. There will be overflow parking in the Oakland County Circuit Court parking lot (on the Telegraph side) with shuttle buses running to and from the Patterson Building.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 3-8 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Woodside Bible Church – Troy Campus, 6600 Rochester Road between Square Lake Road and South Boulevard. Visitation is open to the public.

Funeral will be on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 1:30 p.m., at Woodside Bible Church – Troy Campus, 6600 Rochester Road between Square Lake Road and South Boulevard. The funeral is open to the public. A burial with full military honors will be private. Coats Funeral Home in Clarkston is handling the funeral arrangements.