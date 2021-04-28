Lacrosse gives back during Game for Hope this Saturday

Clarkston Lacrosse hosts the 15th Annual Game for Hope this Saturday at Clarkston High School Stadium for a whole day of lacrosse games to give back.

Game for Hope is a tribute to Frank Kaminskas (aka Big Poppa), an amazing father, grandfather, uncle, coach and friend whose positive influence continues to make an impact.

Clarkston Lacrosse celebrates Big Poppa’s memory by honoring his legacy of teaching lacrosse to new generations of players as well as the importance of giving back to others, while raising much-needed funds for families fighting cancer.

All funds raised through Game for Hope benefit New Day Foundation for Families, a local nonprofit dedicated to creating a world where no family faces the financial and emotional burden of cancer alone. New Day believes no family should make unthinkable choices between medical treatment and providing basic necessities.

Game for Hope has grown from one game to a full day of youth and varsity lacrosse games (men and women) featuring teams from Clarkston and throughout Southeast Michigan. This festival-like atmosphere draws many of fans to our community. It is organized exclusively by volunteers, most of whom are parents of current and former Clarkston Lacrosse players.

The day begins at 10 a.m. with youth games. Clarkston Girls Varsity Lacrosse plays at 3 p.m.. Clarkston Boys JV plays at 5:30 p.m. and Clarkston Boys Varsity plays at 7:30 p.m.

Apparel will be sold during the day. Direct donations can be made at https://www.facebook.com/donate/3011331902481339/10217959999969933.

For more information about New Day Foundation for Families, please visit www.foundationforfamilies.org.