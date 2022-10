The Friends of Clarkston Lacrosse Golf Outing is Oct. 9 at the Fountains Golf Course, 6060 Maybee Road, beginning at 9 a.m.

This fundraiser helps support lacrosse activities for all Clarkston lacrosse players, boys and girls, from third grade through high school.

Register online at foclax.org/events/12th-annual-friends-of-clarkston-lacrosse-golf-outing/.