Lacrosse loss

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Lacrosse team is looking for a boost after losing its season-opening game to Okemos on Saturday, 12-9.

“It was a good test for us,” said Brian Kaminskas, head coach, as the boys look ahead to the rest of the season. “We worked out some kinks. For a couple of years we have started with Okemos. They are a strong team – they always have been. They play a good, clean game so we like to kick off with them.”

The Wolves were ahead after the first quarter but slowed down before the half closed.

“We had a very slow second quarter and they scored three goals on us,” said Kaminskas. “It was really the second quarter that really started to do us in. The third quarter was flat. The fourth quarter we did better. We had a bit of a mental hiccup in the middle of the game.”

Eric Csizmadia scored three goals during the game. Drew Vandenberg scored two goals and had two assists.

“He had a very good game and finished with four points,” said Kaminskas.

Jeff Barnett put two points on the scoreboard with his goals and Matt Atchison had one goal and one assist.

Kaminskas added Will Burtnett on defense had a nice game.

“He had two takeaways and three ground balls,” he said. “On top of that played very good on pick up.”

The boys opened the week against Grosse Pointe South on Tuesday.

“It should be a good game,” Kaminskas said, adding they are going in with the mindset their opponents are good. “We like to play pretty good teams early on and see where we are at comparing with non-league and non-division so it won’t kill us in the long run if it doesn’t go our way.”

The Wolves are back in action when they return from spring break on April 11 when they host Troy. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.