Land conservancy celebrates Wild Night In success

The North Oakland Headwaters Land Conservancy (NOHLC) hosted its first Wild Night In dinner fundraiser at Clarkston-area homes, May 31.

The menu featured entrees from C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill, The Root Restaurant & Bar, CRUST, Rudy’s Market & Catering, and Essence on Main. Guests enjoyed sunny weather, garden tours, drinks, and a sit down meal.

On the Saturday morning following the event, the conservancy hosted its biannual native plant sale in the parking lot of Neiman’s Family Market.

“Neiman’s is a great community supporter,” said NOHLC Executive Director Sue Julian. “Our Clarkston community is becoming increasingly aware of the importance of planting native vegetation in their yards. We sold completely out of our native plants this year.”

NOHLC’s next plant sale is Sept. 7 in the parking lot of Neiman’s, Julian said.

On June 2, NOHLC staff and stewardship members donated time and expertise to install a native plant garden including blue-eyed grass and rose mallow in the back and front at 21 N. Main Street in downtown Clarkston.

“We hope that the black-eyed Susan and trumpet vine we planted will attract more butterflies and other pollinators to the area,” Julian said.

NOHLC has many community activities in store for this summer including guided tours of their preserves and volunteer stewardship days. Check out nohlc.org for more information.