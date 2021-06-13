Larry Campagna, 79

Larry Samuel Campagna, of Clarkston, passed away June 12, 2021 at the age of 79.

He was born on February 14, 1942 in Detroit, son to the late William and Mary Campagna (nee DiBernardo).

Loving husband of Marjorie for 58 wonderful years, dear father of Rod (Hollie) Campagna, Dean (Kim) Campagna and Laura (Dave) Schultz, proud grandfather of 10, great-grandfather of two, brother of Gregory (Marie) Campagna.

Larry worked tirelessly for over 55 years in the insurance industry, and provided his clients with unprecedented personal service. In his spare time, he was an avid outdoor sportsman, who also enjoyed boating, golf and spending time with his family.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 18 at 11 a.m. with an instate time of 10 a.m. at Church of the Resurrection, 6490 Clarkston Road, Clarkston. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at Coats Funeral Home, Clarkston, 8909 Dixie Highway.

Memorial donations may be made to the church.

Kindly keep Larry and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.