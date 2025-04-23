Larry John Thompson, 87

Larry John Thompson passed away on April 18, 2025, at the age of 87 in Midland, Michigan, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family. Born on December 16, 1937, in Pontiac, Michigan, son of the late Basil and Nona (Thaler) Thompson, Larry’s life was characterized by his loving nature, selfless spirit, and a sense of humor that brought joy to all who knew him.

Larry’s journey began in Waterford, where he grew up learning the values of dedication and compassion. His academic pursuits led him to Lawrence Technological University, where he earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering. Larry’s professional life was marked by his role as a partner at Interlakes Steel Products, where he worked for 40 years, retiring in 1999.

The true cornerstone of Larry’s life was his beloved wife, Joyce Thompson, with whom he built a beautiful and enduring partnership that lasted 65 years. Together, they raised a loving family that included Wendy (Rick) Butterfield of Clarkston and children Amy, Megan, Erik (Kate), Ryan (Amber), and Drew (Raydean); Ron (Rebecca) Thompson of Midland and children Shelby, Devon, and Kaden; Todd (Heather – predeceased) Thompson of Vicksburg and children Corbin (Brittney), Logan, Brianna (Mitchell), and Christian; Scott (Lisa) Thompson of Byron Center and children Domanic and Spencer; Terri (Brad) Ewer of Waterford and children Amanda and Brenden (Katie); and Lisa (Jeff) Howard of North Carolina and children Dallas and Riley (Rileigh). Larry was also blessed to see the world expand with the addition of eight great-grandchildren.

Larry was an enthusiastic hunter and fisherman who organized many trips with his sons and grandsons to Northern Ontario, Tuna fishing in the Atlantic, and many successful hunts on his 80 acres in Gladwin, Michigan. Larry’s love for travel also took him to his favorite destination, Sint Maarten, where he and Joyce created countless cherished memories. While Larry and Joyce enjoyed traveling to Sint Maarten, it was Secord Lake in Gladwin, that truly stole their hearts. They spent countless summers there making memories with their children — and later, their grandchildren. After retiring, Larry fulfilled a dream by building a home on Secord Lake, thoughtfully designed to accommodate his large, close-knit family and create even more lasting memories.

Larry’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who loved him, but his spirit will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched. His unwavering love for his family, his passion for life, and his enduring kindness are the hallmarks of a well-lived life. Larry John Thompson will be deeply missed, but his legacy of love, laughter, and generosity will forever be a guiding force for all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Funeral services for Larry will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 23, 2025, from the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 West Wheeler Street. Larry’s family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the River of Life Assembly of Frankenmuth or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

