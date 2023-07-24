Larry Miracle, 68

Larry Alan Miracle, of Waterford, formerly of Clarkston, passed away suddenly on July 21, 2023 at the age of 68.

Born in Pontiac on May 20, 1955 to Glen and Gertrude Miracle.

Husband of Kimberlee for 46 years, father of Christopher (Melissa) Miracle and Daniel (Mary) Miracle, grandpa of Travis, Sofie, Jack, Sam, Luke, Isaac, and David, brother of the late Glenn (Judy) Miracle, Linda (the late John) Howe, Darlene (John) Bridges, the late Frances (Richard) McClelland, and Donna (Gene) Wood, and brother-in-law of Mark (Cheryl) Christie and Claudia (Craig) Friedline. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his nephews Brian and Joseph Miracle, Adam Bridges and Andy Friedline.

Larry graduated from Clarkston High School in 1973, where he was a multi-sport athlete in basketball, baseball and football. He played football for Eastern Michigan University.

Larry retired from Pontiac Police Department in 2001 as chief of police. He enjoyed boating, fishing, spending time with family and keeping connected with old friendships.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Wednesday, July 26 from 4-9 p.m. Funeral service Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Family graveside service Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church for the Awana Kid’s Club, 280 E. Lincoln, Birmingham, MI 48009 or LELDF (Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund), 2560 Huntington Ave, Suite 203, Alexandria, VA 22303.

