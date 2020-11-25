Larry Perry, Sr., 73

Larry W. Perry, Sr., of Ortonville, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 23, 2020 at the age of 73.

Preceded in death by his wife Edna Mae.

Loving father of Larry W. (Wendy) Perry Jr. and Randy (Susanne) Perry. Loving step-father of Marie Bailey and Matthew (Jeanne) Koskela. Proud grandfather of Josef, Jacob, Daniel, Elizabeth, Madeline, Ryan and Nicolas.

Dear brother of Ed (late Janice) and Tim (Debbie) Perry.

Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Larry was a highly decorated U.S. Marine Vietnam veteran. He retired from General Motors as an electrical engineer. Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Sunday, November 29 from 3-8 p.m. Private funeral service Monday, November 20 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

For your safety, health department requires masks/ maximum 25 people at a time.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online guestbook at wintfuneralhome.com.