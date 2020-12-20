Laura Cole, 87

Laura M. Cole, of Clarkston, passed away December 19, 2020 at 87 years of age.

Loving wife of the late Lyle, dear mother of Nancy (Phil) Myers, Sheila (Larry) Hartley, Gary Cole, Rod (Sandy) Cole, Doug (Michelle) Cole, Richard (Lorrie) Cole, Brad Cole, and the late Greg Cole. Grandmother of 16, great-grandmother of 18, and great-great grandmother of five. Sister of Betty (Jerry) Siegle, Frank Farr, Jr., Duane (Jackie) Farr, the late Gerald Farr, and the late Dwight Farr.

Laura was a devoted wife and mother. She worked as an aide for Clarkston Schools for 13 years. She and Lyle enjoyed traveling to Vegas and Florida. Most importantly, she took care of her big wonderful family.

A private service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

Arrangements entrusted to Coats Funeral Home, Waterford.

Online guestbook coatsfuneralhome.com.