Laura Jane Glasel, 90

Laura Jane Glasel; Long time resident of Clarkston, MI. Born August 21, 1934 in Detroit, MI to Harvey and Rae Link; Passed away on May 16, 2025 at the age of 90; Wife of Norman for 69 years, having met on Walters Lake in Clarkston; Mother of Alan Glasel and Susan (Scott) Schnuphase; Laura retired as a registered nurse at Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital after 30 years of service. She was a member at Maranatha Baptist Church. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, international ballroom dancing, swimming, traveling, attending plays and the Opera. She will be remembered as a great cook.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Laura's birthday, Thursday, August 21 at 12:30 p.m. with a memorial service at 1 p.m. Inurnment Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Maranatha Baptist Church, Clarkston.