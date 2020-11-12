Lawrence Day, 73

Lawrence (Larry) A. Day passed away October 22, 2020 in Mesa, Ariz., at the age of 73.

Larry was born in Detroit. He lived in Clarkston and attended Clarkston High School before joining the U.S. Army, where he served in Germany.

He moved to Waterford to raise a family. He was manager of Food Town for many years and became a sales rep for a beer distribution company.

Larry then moved to Arizona and worked in the food industry before retiring.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 38 years, Karen.

Dear father of Tonya (Brian) Coudret , Tiffany (Chris) Bradshaw, Racheal Day, and Ryan Day. Grandfather of Rilee, Lilly, Whitney, Abigail, Ethan and Blake. Great-grandfather of Lucy.

Brother of Gary (Jean) Day, Lauryne (Archie) Haynes, Elizabeth (Betty) and the late Stan Nurenberg, Karen (Milton) Haines, Donna (Terry) Lilley, Rosemary (Jay) Cliff, Joe (Tina) Day, Marion (Dave) Sioma, and Greg (Carol) Day.

Larry also had many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service is at the Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, on Wednesday, November 18.