Lawrence Rosso, 81

Lawrence “Larry” Rosso; of Clarkston; born March 22, 1944, in Mount Clemens to Harold and Phyllis Rosso; passed away on August 22, 2025, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Mary Rosso for 47 years; loving father of Steven (Jessica) Rosso; extremely proud “Grandpop” of his beloved granddaughters, Isla and Elora; brother of Joseph (Sandi) Rosso and Frank (Jan) Rosso.

Larry graduated with his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Eastern Michigan University. He went on to teach Social Studies at Clarkson High School for 27 years, retiring in 1994, and was passionate about his students and their education. After his first retirement, he worked another two decades between the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards and teaching at Oakland Community College. He also was elected to the Independence Township Board of Trustees, on which he served from 1996 to 2012, giving back to the community that gave him so much. Larry was a devoted husband, father and grandpop, and loved his family more than anything. He was a man of great integrity, and will undoubtedly be remembered for his kindness, patience, and his unwavering acceptance of everyone. He was the type of person who could make a friend no matter where he went. Larry enjoyed going up north with his family, camping, golfing with Steven, Florida vacations with Mary and so much more. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Wednesday, August 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass Thursday, August 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with visiting directly at the church after 10:30 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the extended family’s Charles Tillman Cornerstone Foundation, Clarkston School Foundation or any animal rescue of your choice.

