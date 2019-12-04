League play launched

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Clarkston icers are looking for wins this week as they start OAA Red league play after two losses last week.

The Clarkston Varsity Hockey team opened the Cranbrook Thanksgiving Tournament last Friday with a 3-2 loss to Brighton.

“We played very well,” said Karl Daiek, head coach. “It was a good, competitive game. It was a pretty even game.”

The first period closed with both teams scoreless. Brighton and the Wolves scored on goal each in the next period. Then, Clarkston took the lead in third period.

“We just took a bad penalty with four minutes to go and they tied it up on a power play,” said Daiek. “I think the way we had been playing, very responsible defensively, if we didn’t have to go on the penalty kill we would have had a different result. It could have ended in regulation with a 2-1 victory instead of going into overtime. We probably ran out of gas even though we were running more lines the first two periods. When we got to overtime we kind of shortened the bench a little. I think we got worn out a little – it happens.”

Seniors Logan McGivern and Ben Zielke scored one goal each. Seniors Jamison Eppink and Donavin James each had one assist. Senior Jakob Harper had 36 saves in the net. The Wolves had 27 shots on the net.

Cranbrook opened their game against the Wolves on Saturday afternoon with three goals in the first period. Daiek added he didn’t know if the extended game against Brighton the previous evening left the players tired.

“Cranbrook is a really good team,” he said.

McGivern scored the lone goal for Clarkston in the third period before Cranbrook won the game, 6-1.

The Wolves play OAA Red foes Stoney Creek and Lake Orion this week.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Daiek said. “It takes a little while to get everything put in. We have a lot of new kids. It would be nice if we had more practices, but we will get up to speed as best we can. We have enough ability and the kids are working pretty hard. I think we will be fine.”

He added he hopes the players are fired up going into their crosstown rivalry game against Lake Orion.

The Wolves start their OAA Red league play this week with Stoney Creek (0-3) on Thursday, 5:45 p.m.; and Lake Orion (3-1-1) on Saturday, 8 p.m. Both games are at Detroit Skating Club, 888 Denison Court in Bloomfield Hills.