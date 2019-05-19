Leila M. INNIS

INNIS (nee Schoen), Leila M.; of Clarkston; passed away May 17, 2019, 22 years to the day that her husband Bill passed away; age 86; dear mother of Cheryl (Randy) French, Gail (Karen Pacer) Innis, Margaret Innis Thompson & Bill (Jeanne) Innis; grandma of Carrie (Justin) Coundjeris, Matt (Jenny) Phillips & Jon French; great grandma of Cassandra & Calissa; sister of Gene (late Velma) Schoen; also survived by many nieces, nephews & friends. Lee was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Clarkston and retired as manager of EZ-Duz-It Laundromat & Drycleaners. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday, May 22nd from 3:00 pm-8:00 pm. Funeral Service Thursday,May 23rd 10:00 am at Calvary Lutheran Church, Clarkston. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church or Canterbury on the Lake for the rehab center. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com