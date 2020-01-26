Lela Elizabeth MILLIGAN

MILLIGAN, Lela Elizabeth; of Waterford; passed away on January 25, 2020; age 90; preceded in death by her husband Howard Milligan, children: Karen, Sharon & Bill Wester and daughter in law Stacey Wester; mother of Diane (late Russ) Bibb & Sandy Young; step mother of David Milligan, Nancy (late John) vonKoehnen & Darryl (Lan) Milligan; “special grandma” of Karyn Milligan; grandma of Ryann (Jeff) Caraway, Miranda Bibb, Samantha (Adam) Wells, Alex Young, Ashley Wester, Austin (Brittney) Wester, Sherry (Brian) McLean, Brandy (Mark) Milasinovich, Matthew (Amanda) Milligan, Daniel (Sara) Thompson, Colleen O’Connor, Quyen (Van) Huynh , Jessica Bui & Elizabeth Bui; also survived by 13 great grandchildren; sister of Raymond (Charle) Coffey. Lela enjoyed flower gardening and was a talented Southern Belle cook. She loved her family and friends. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Monday 5:00 pm-9:00 pm. Funeral Service Tuesday 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PANCAN -Wester’s Warriors-PS Detroit. Please leave a condolence or memory on Lela’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com