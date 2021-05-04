Leslie Hartzman, 84

Leslie Melfred “Les” Hartzman, of Clarkston, went to be with the Lord on May 3, 2021 at the age of 84.

Beloved husband of Cynthia L. Hartzman (Hayman-Fleming). Loving father of Joel (Lynette) Hartzman, Beth (John) Condy, Ellen Fleming and Robert Fleming. Proud grandfather of Jessie (Matt) Hartzman Raybaud, Jordan Hartzman, Anna Fleming, William Fleming, Nicholas Fleming, Samuel Fleming, Ella Fleming, Carly Condy, Abel Delgado, Ethan Delgado, Anna Delgado and Brandon Smith. Brother of Dianne Watts. Brother-in-law of Joan Hartzman, Tom (Jeanine) Hayman, Ellen (Keith) Ivory and Ralph (Kathy) Hayman. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Marie Hartzman, his brother Gary Hartzman, and brother-in-law Allan J. Watts.

Les was proud to be a Veteran of the Army National Guard. He was a carpenter for 30 years. Les worked at Tomlinson Harburn Architects for over 25 years as a construction administrator. Friends may visit Saturday, May 8 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

