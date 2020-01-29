Lessons on MLK Day

Students had the day off for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Jan. 20, but Clarkston teachers and staff stayed busy exploring culturally responsive teaching with Oakland Schools’ diversity and equity consultant Dr. Jay Marks, human-informed learning with North Sashabaw Elementary School Principal Jennifer Johnson, and inclusive well-being practices for the classroom with Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services Nancy Mahoney.

Rachel Campbell and Francisca Roth-Horst, elementary Spanish teachers, try their hand at crocheting during the district’s professional learning day.

Clarkston Community Schools teachers were also invited to participate in well-being activities such as gratitude letter writing, chair yoga, walking around the hallways of Clarkston Junior High School, and taking time to engage in a personal interest, like reading or knitting.

During the district’s professional learning day, Clarkston Junior High ELA teacher Robert Albee indulges in a good book.

Some teachers also made blankets for pediatric patients in local hospitals through the “Will-to-Ty” project, which was created by Clarkston teachers. Director of Student Growth and Well-Being Staci Puzio coordinated the day’s agenda.

Brittany Doyle, Sashabaw Middle School ESL teacher, makes a blanket for pediatric patients in local hospitals through the “Will-to-Ty” project.

